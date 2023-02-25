Latto Addresses Past Issues With Nicki Minaj: ‘It’s Disappointing. You Just Got to Take It to the Chin’

Latto is opening up about her beef with Nicki Minaj.

via: Complex

The Atlanta-based rapper reflected on the feud in her recent interview with Billboard.

“It’s difficult navigating through situations like that because there’s a disconnect,” Latto told the outlet. “I will look at myself as a fan of someone and they will view [me] in a whole different light. It’s disappointing. You just got to take it to the chin and keep pushing.”

The drama began back in October, when Nicki referenced Latto during a Twitter rant against the Recording Academy. The Queen artist claimed her hit record “Super Freaky Girl” had been submitted in the rap categories, but was being moved to the pop division. Nicki insisted she had no issue with the change, as long as the rules were applied consistently. She underscored her point by brining up Latto’s “Big Energy” single.

“I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Nicki tweeted. “If [‘Super Freaky Girl’] has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll.”

Naturally, a Twitter beef ensued. Nicki and Latto spent hours trading shots online. Nicki referred to Latto as an “entitled Karen” who has mentioned her name “in over 100 interviews.” Latto said she admired Nicki while growing up and was always showing her love; however, seemingly had a change of heart after the heated Twitter exchange, as she went on to refer to Nicki as “super freaky grandma” who was married to an accused sexual predator.

The two eventually deleted the tweets.

Nicki’s “Super Freaky Girl” failed to secure a single Grammy nomination, while Latto’s “Big Energy” received a nod for Best Melodic Rap Performance—an award that ultimately went to “Wait for U” by Future, Drake, and Tems.