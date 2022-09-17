Lanisha Cole Describes Nick Cannon As An 'Amazing Father' After Giving Birth To Baby Girl [Photo]

On Wednesday, September 14, Nick Cannon welcomed his ninth child into the world.He and The Price is Right model, Lanisha Cole, gave birth to a baby girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

via: AceShowbiz

When speaking about their newborn baby, the model described “The Masked Singer” host as an “amazing father.”

Making use of Instagram, Lanisha shared a video of her cradling her new bundle of joy Onyx Ice. She then turned to Instagram Story to post a lengthy note that read, “Grateful that I got to enjoy a peaceful pregnancy. I took plenty of pics and videos throughout the past 9 months.. but everything doesn’t have to be posted online [light bulb emoji].”

“The most important thing to share is the hard work I’ve been putting in right up until I gave birth,” she added. “From working with legendary artists as a photographer to producing/creating documentaries with my team. We tell artists stories through our lens and it’s the best feeling.”

“I get to do work that I love every day and that’s what look forward to sharing the most,” she continued. “Nick is an amazing father. And it’s not necessary to post move we’ve made online.”

Nick announced Onyx’s arrival on September 14. Sharing a black-and-white picture of him joining the newborn and the mom, who were apparently still in the delivery room, he gushed, “Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth.”

“I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities,” he declared. “In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension.”

Seemingly addressing the question how he’s able to spend time with all his children, he explained, “I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue.” He continued, “And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says….”

Nick himself is currently expecting another child with Abby De La Rosa and a baby boy with Brittany Bell. He has already shared twins Zion and Zillion with Abby, as well as 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old daughter Powerful with Brittany.

The rapper/comedian is also a father to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe shared with ex-wife Mariah Carey and 2-month-old son Legendary shared with Bre Tiesi. Meanwhile, his son Zen, whom he welcomed with Alyssa Scott in June 2021, died of brain cancer last year at five months old.