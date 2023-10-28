Lance Bass Says Fans Should Forgive Justin Timberlake After Britney Spears' Memoir Release: 'Britney Did' [Video]

Lance Bass says the Justin Timberlake hate needs to stop.

via: Page Six

The Princess of Pop name-dropped the *NSYNC member many times in “The Woman in Me” after Page Six exclusively revealed he had been “concerned” about what his ex would divulge.

In the book, Spears, 41, dished on her ill-fated romance with Timberlake, 42, and revealed that she had an abortion because he “didn’t want to be a father.”

Now Bass, 44, has given his take on the situation, telling fans they need to forgive Timberlake, just like “Britney did.”

“Look, everyone has their own opinion,” Bass told TMZ Friday. “I feel like the world is so full of hate right now and we need to practice a little forgiveness. Britney did. Let’s take a note from her.”

“Everyone deserves to tell their story, she did, and I hope the fans can find some forgiveness,” he added, noting that he’s bought the “Toxic” hitmaker’s book and plans to read it.

She also claimed that Timberlake had cheated on her with a “very popular” woman, though she did not disclose her name.

The book’s revelations sparked a heavy backlash against the “Cry Me A River” hitmaker as he was prompted to turn off his Instagram comments.

Bass’ comments come amid reports that Timberlake is “not at all happy” and has not reached out to Spears since the book’s release.

The “Toxic” singer dated the boy bander from 1999 to 2002 until he dumped her via text.

“Justin has not reached out to Britney at all about any of this, and he is not going to because there is nothing he can say to her,” a source told the Daily Mail this week.

While the insider noted that Spears is “just telling it from her point of view,” Timberlake reportedly is not “OK with it.”

“Justin is not at all happy about what has come out in this book,” the source claimed.

“Doing this book has given Britney life, and she really doesn’t care who is offended by anything in it because it is what happened. She was there and lived through it. No one can say anything. She has got this all out of her and is moving on now.”