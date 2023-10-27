Cam Newton’s Girlfriend Jasmin Brown Pregnant With His Eighth Child, Her First [Photo]

Cam Newton’s girlfriend Jasmine Brown has announced she is pregnant.

Their bundle of joy will be her first and Cam’s eighth.

via Complex:

Brown shared her IG post on Friday with a flyer promoting the baby news. In the picture, Brown is holding her baby bump with a list of dates set for her upcoming comedy tour titled “Third Times A Charm Tour” as well as calling herself “Baby Momma 3.” Newton already has seven children: five with his ex-fiancée Kia Proctor and two with ex La Reina Shaw.

“Third times a charm tour ? coming to a comedy stage near you. ?Link in bio #watchjazzy #thirdtimesacharm #pregnancyannouncement #bestfriendinyourhead #mommytobe #milfgang,” the comedian wrote.

Newton and Brown have reportedly been together since 2021. They were seen at several events together and got comfortable with one another but have kept their union private. In an interview with Kash Doll in July 2023, Newton opened up about his relationship with Brown.

“First off, with me and mine, she already know. It ain’t no privacy,” he said. “We [are] in there together. That’s our thing. I know this is TMI, but that’s my dawg. We got the saying where we’re like, ‘we’re two retired thots that came together.’ We see both of our jerseys in the rafters…Hers got more dust on it than me. Mine recently just went up there.”

He continued, “We’re in tune. I’m so in tune that there’s nothing we can’t talk about. I think that’s what’s most important,” he stated. “There’s no hiding, nothing. You know I don’t go through phones. I don’t do that. The thing is for me, I know my partner so much, that I have to know triggers that uh uh, she ain’t right.”

A baby momma tour? We — don’t even know what to say.

