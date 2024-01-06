Lamar Odom Talks Ketamine Therapy Experience Following Matthew Perry’s Death: ‘You Can’t Do It on Your Own’

Lamar Odom says ketamine has been a successful tool to help him combat his addiction problems, this after it was revealed it was in Matthew Perry’s system when he died.

via: The Messenger

The former NBA player and Khloé Kardashian ex, who sought treatment for drug and alcohol addiction after being found unconscious in a Las Vegas-area brothel in 2015 and recently opened several rehab centers in California, told TMZ that ketamine has helped him get clean.

“Ask your doctor how can it help you, because it will help,” Odom said, clarifying that it has to “be prescribed by a doctor. You can’t do it on your own. You damn sure can’t do it and even drive a car. After I get my ketamine treatments, it’s not even safe for me to drive my car, let alone chill out in my jacuzzi.”

“It’s helped me and it’s helped many other people,” he continued. “It can help you with PTSD and addiction. Something that we all suffered through, the pandemic, we’ve all got some form of PTSD or some type of something.”

Friends star Matthew Perry, who had long struggled with addiction, was found dead in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home in October with high levels of ketamine in his system.

Although the actor had received a ketamine infusion treatment for depression and anxiety a week and a half prior to his death, expert say he likely died from taking ketamine on his own, not from supervised therapy.

“It is exceedingly rare to have someone die from ketamine therapy,” Lucas Trautman, M.D., medical director of the Mississippi-based addiction rehab Oxford Treatment Center, told The Messenger. “This is a very safe medication when prescribed by a medical professional for the treatment of depression.”