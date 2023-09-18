Lamar Odom Smashes Mercedes-Benz After Losing Control of Car

Lamar Odom won’t be able to take his white Mercedes for a ride for a while after a recent car crash.

via: Page Six

The former NBA star’s rep told the outlet that Odom lost control of his vehicle while driving home from a friend’s residence in Northridge, Calif., around 3 a.m.

The incident occurred after Odom dropped his cell phone while driving. As he reached down to retrieve it, he accidentally rammed into the two vehicles, which were parked in a neighborhood near his home.

According to TMZ, the parked vehicles were luckily empty at the time of the crash and no injuries occurred.

The Los Angeles Police Department was called and later arrived on the scene to speak with Odom.

TMZ reports that officers asked Odom if he had been drinking – prompting the former Lakers star to inform them of his sobriety and ownership of various rehab facilities.

Officers did not file a police report or perform a field sobriety test on Odom.

The owners of the parked vehicles later came out of their homes and insurance information was exchanged before Odom was taken home by his security team.

While no injuries occurred, photos of Odom’s crashed vehicle obtained by TMZ show the 43-year-old athlete’s Benz in a mangled state.

The fender and bumper on Odom’s vehicle had been partially torn off and dented from the accident, while one of his headlights was cracked.

Page Six has reached out to Odom’s rep for further comment.