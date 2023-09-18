'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Arrested For DUI Alcohol and Hit-and-Run

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has been arrested and booked on DUI and hit-and-run charges.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Beador drove her car onto a residential property in Newport Beach Saturday night, and actually clipped the house.

We’re told Beador then turned back onto the road and kept going before parking her vehicle in the middle of the street and getting out with her dog.

Our sources say she tried to act like she was taking a walk when police arrived after receiving a 911 call. We’re told she wasn’t fooling anyone … as she appeared wasted and was taken into custody.

Cops also seized Beador’s car as part of their investigation into the damage to the home.

A rep for Newport Beach PD says Beador was booked for 2 misdemeanors … hit-and-run and DUI alcohol. She was cited and released without bond. Sources with direct knowledge tell us she was not filming with Bravo before the arrest, as the show’s not currently in production.