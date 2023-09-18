Vanessa Bryant Shares Petition to Save Mural of Kobe, Gianna Near Lakers' Arena [Photos]

Vanessa Bryant is lending her voice in hopes of helping a Los Angeles business owner in her fight to preserve a mural of Kobe Bryant and the couple’s daughter Gianna.

via: Bleacher Report

Vanessa shared a Change.org petition to save a mural of Kobe and Gianna Bryant that is currently painted outside Hardcore Fitness in Los Angeles.

Vanessa Bryant is in support of a petition against the removal of a Kobe/Gigi mural just blocks away from Crypto Arena. The landlord of the building of the business ‘Hardcore Fitness’ gave them a notice that the mural must be painted over by September 30th. The link to the… pic.twitter.com/hm2SUSU6C4 — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) September 16, 2023

Los Angeles-based artist Sloe Motions painted the popular mural outside the building in January 2020 after Kobe and Gianna Bryant were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash.

Cecilia Moran, the owner of Hardcore Fitness, said the building’s owner wants the mural removed so he can sell advertising.

“What he has notified me is, if I don’t remove the mural by Dec. 31 he’s going to be doing it and I’ll have to pay all the costs that involves,” Moran told ABC7. “I’m OK with that, because I refuse and I’m going to stand for what I believe. And what I believe is that’s not right.

“I don’t believe in destroying something that has so much impact on people.”

As of publication, the petition has more than 27,000 signatures. The owner of the building is yet to make a public comment.