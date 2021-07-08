Lamar Odom Compares Karlie Redd To 'S**T' During Online Spat [Photos + Video]

There was a time when Lamar Odom and Karlie Redd were suspected of being the new “it” Love & Hip Hop couple, but they’ve been warring on social media for days.

via: AceShowbiz

It started after a video of Karlie stating that she’s dating Lamar emerged online. Quickly clarifying, Lamar then stated in an Instagram comment that he’s single. Karlie also echoed the sentiment, saying that it was an old interview and she’s dating a new man currently.

Further denying that she’s in relationship with the former professional basketball player, the TV personality then wrote on her Twitter account, “It would have never worked because He Needs Rehab Not A Relationship or A Situationship!” It didn’t take long before Lamar caught wind of the apparent diss and fired back at Karlie.

“Anything to stay relevant,” he shaded the VH1 personality in an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 7. “I generally do not address this type of message but cmon’ @iamkarlieredd what is this about?”

He went on to say, “Listen me being in recovery is no secret~ I’ve made some amazing strides and I no longer do drugs #FACTS.” However, the former husband of Khloe Kardashian added, “But I do need rehab, I need to be rehabilitated from my attraction to TOXIC, BITTER, UNHEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS with women who need therapy more than they need me !”

Concluding his jab at Karlie, Lamar bragged about marrying one of the Kardashian sisters. “Now I’m not going to go low like you’re doing, take jabs, tell lies because at the end of the day I was married to a Kardashian so anything less than that is like going from sugar to s**t.”

Lamar and Karlie sparked dating rumors after they were captured on camera cozying up to each other at a nightclub. In a video that circulated online back in April, the 41-year-old hunk put his arm around Karlie’s shoulders as they swayed their bodies right and left.

Lamar and Karlie didn’t even hang out that long, this didn’t have to go so left.