LaKeith Stanfield Unveils He's In 'Pretty Bad Space Mentally' During 'The Harder They Fall' Filming

This week, The Harder They Fall hit Netflix, and one of the stars LaKeith Stanfield is opening up about being in a “pretty bad space mentally.”

via: AceShowbiz

On Thursday, November 4, the 30-year-old actor shared a video of himself on set where he was connecting with one of the horses. In the caption, he detailed his personal emotional journey during the production.

“The [worst] part of filming this movie was that i was in a pretty bad space mentally,” LaKeith began. “I couldn’t see what life had in store to teach me about myself that i needed to know. I loved the horses so much because of [their] silent strength and beautiful patience with my reluctant fear at having never rode a horse before.”

LaKeith elaborated further that one day, a horse he named “magnolia” bucked him off. At that moment, he said that he “heard [the horse] loud and clearly” said, “BE STRONG OR GET OFF.” The “Atlanta” star added, “I took control of the reigns and eventually we bonded so much so that it was emotional for me to leave the farm once i wrapped.”

“In love how they don’t judge you. I love how they are always reliable and unconditional,” LaKeith explained. He added, “Now all i had to do was learn to take control of my life in the same way.”

LaKeith also confessed that “every day on set [he] was experiencing crippling anxiety and suffering silently inside.” To overcome the issues, he admitted that he “would drink every night after work and try to laugh off [his] pain.”

“Fighting as i thought about how he had to fight to survive. How the youth in Chicago has to fight every day to survive. Here’s to fighting through the trauma to get to myself,” LaKeith continued. “Here’s to almost 6 months sober. Here’s to the fact that the bigger the goal God has for them, the taller they stand and, ‘The Harder They Fall’.”

Sending LaKeith healing energy.