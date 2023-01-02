LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year’s Photo With Fiancée

Sometimes, good news comes with some bad news as well. LaKeith Stanfield recently proposed to his girlfriend, but 24-year-old artist Tylor Hurd said that he is her daughter’s father. Moreover, she said that he’s been absent from her daughter Apollo’s life. Afterwards, old tweets of hers resurfaced that give credence to her confession.

via: HotNewHipHop

Actor and musician LaKeith Stanfield recently posted a cute New Year’s photo with his fiancée, model Kasmere Trice. Moreover, they posed for a pic after astounding revelations this week that Stanfield had a secret baby with artist Tylor Hurd also known as 730t.

He simply captioned the post with “Happy new year!” Furthermore, the picture shows the couple dressed in all-white in front of a glamorous Christmas tree. There are decorations galore, plus a sea of tables from beyond the windows where you can see some guests. Also, it’s one of a few social media posts that have either enamored fans or made them jealous.

However, their relationship took a wild turn when the baby daddy revelations emerged right before 2023. The 31-year-old’s baby mama posted a video to her social media celebrating the birth of their daughter Apollo. Later, many criticized the news coming so soon after LaKeith announced his engagement. Still, Hurd’s words put things in a different context.

“Decided to leave being someone’s secret family in 2022. Meet Apollo Stanfield,” she wrote in her post. As backlash, shock, and sympathy came in from fans and regular users alike, she returned to IG to explain.

“Just to clear a few things up, I’m not jealous that he’s engaged to a woman he’s known for five months,” she wrote. “I tried to meet the girl and everything and she ignored me when I tried.”

Tylor Hurd is bashing LaKeith Stanfield as an absent father after he announces his engagement to another woman pic.twitter.com/dHg447XNmb — Breaking Trends News (@btrendsnews) December 31, 2022

“What I’m upset about is that he’s made more time to spend with this woman than he’s spent with Apollo her whole life,” she continued. “[He’s] been actively ignoring me when I’m trying to figure things out for our child. And those clips of him and her together are all I have in general cause he barely sees her.”