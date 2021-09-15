La La Anthony Opens Up About Buying A New Home After Filing For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony [Video]

Nearly three months after filing for divorce, La La Anthony seems to be handling the single life pretty well.

via: Hot97

During a recent interview the actress opened up about her new home, after filing for divorce from basketball star Carmelo Anthony. She says, “yes, it’s a new place where Kiyan and I are loving and enjoying it. It has been really great.” She added, “it is expensive, but we live in New York. I’m used to it; I’m from New York, I know how it goes.”

The couple split in 2017 after 7 years of marriage amid rumors he cheated and had a baby with another woman. It was rumored they reconciled by late 2018, and it wasn’t until June of this year that La La filed for divorce.

The two quarantined with their son, Kiyan during the COVID-19 pandemic. La says, “It’s actually been smooth sailing. And to see my son so happy, even in the midst of what’s going on in the world- to me is what’s important and what matters to me. I feel really great about that.”

Who’s single La La going to be dating, that’s the question.