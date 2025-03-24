Kyrie Irving Calls Bigoted Reasoning Behind Racism The “Dumbest Sh*t” He’s Ever Heard

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Kyrie Irving is once again slamming racists and bigots.

The Australian-born hooper shared his thoughts on race relations within society, both past and present, delivering a passionate rebuke of racial injustice and the historical oppression of Black people.

“Growing up in this society, just because you have this different skin tone, you have different rules to abide by — or you can’t be proud of your history because of skin tone, because people really got killed because of [it],” Irving stated.

“Do you realize how stupid that is? You know how ignorant you’ve gotta be to put somebody in a tree and hang them because they’re black? That’s probably the dumbest sh*t I’ve ever heard to be honest with you.”

Kyrie Irving talks about racism being the dumbest thing ever ? pic.twitter.com/vAzvOLvHQZ — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 23, 2025

Irving, a vocal advocate for equality, continued his impassioned speech by pointing out the hypocrisy and cruelty behind racial prejudice.

He emphasized that, despite being a public figure and a professional athlete, he has been subjected to harsh judgment and derogatory comments simply because of his identity. “You can judge me when I’m on a basketball court and say nasty things,” Irving continued.

“People have always said nasty things to me before. You don’t even fucking know who I am. I stand up for humanity for being a coexisting community where race, culture, class, and religion are not always at the forefront of everything we do.”

This is not the first time that the NBA champion has spoken out against racism. In 2021, before returning to Boston following his departure from the Celtics, Irving addressed the city’s notorious reputation for hate speech directed at opposing players and even its own athletes.

“It’s unfortunate that sports has come to a lot of this kind of crossroads where you’re seeing a lot of old ways come up,” Irving remarked.

“It’s been that way in history in terms of entertainment and performers and sports for a long period of time, and just underlying racism and just treating people like they’re in a human zoo, throwing stuff at people, saying things. There’s a certain point where it gets to be too much, so I called it out.”

Irving’s words reflect a broader conversation about the role of race in society and sports. While his comments have often sparked debate, his unwavering stance against racism continues to resonate with those advocating for a more inclusive and just world.

via: Vibe