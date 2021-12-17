Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott's Relationship 'Changed' After Deadly Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have found ‘strength’ and ‘trust’ in each other after the devastating Astroworld events that shook him to his core.

via: AceShowbiz

If a new report is to be believed, their romance is “changed” following the tragic Astroworld Festival as the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum and her partner found “a bond” that’s “unbreakable.”

“Travis has been with Kylie nonstop for several weeks now and he is going to be by her side for the foreseeable future,” a source spilled to HollywoodLife.com on Thursday, December 16. “The tragedy has really changed Travis and his relationship with Kylie,” the insider added, revealing how the tragedy has shifted his understanding of family.

The informant went on saying, “Following Astroworld, Travis woke up and realized that his career isn’t the most important thing in his life anymore.” The so-called inside source added, “Kylie supported him, and still supports him, even though a lot of people are turning their back on him.”

The source further explained that the pair have “gotten so close” due to the situation. “She knows now that he loves her and that he wants to be with her and wants to be the father to their two children that she has always wanted him to be,” so the insider claimed.

Doubling down on the report, a separate source shared that Kylie and Travis’ relationship was also challenged “over the pandemic” and having one child, their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. The source also noted that the deadly concert “tested” the couple in a different way.

“Being together is what is important as they find strength and trust in each other,” the insider spilled. “Through tragedy they have found a bond that seems too now be unbreakable. Which only helps what they’re both individually going through.”

Recently, Kylie reportedly held an “intimate” baby shower attended only by “immediate family” and close friends held at Khloe Kardashian’s mansion for her second child. A source close to the famous family claimed that Travis, who is facing billions worth of lawsuits filed by victims of the festival, was at the party, but stayed “pretty laid back” the whole time. The source added that he was “very lowkey and stayed inside of the house most of the time.”

On the reason why Kylie, who had been “planning this baby shower for a couple months,” still went on with the bash despite the fatal concert, the insider said, “Even though the public isn’t hearing much from Kylie in terms of social media, of course she still wanted to celebrate her pregnancy with her closest friends and family.” The source claimed, “The last thing Kylie needs right now is anymore drama in her life because she’s very pregnant and so she’s focused on doing her best to stay relaxed and healthy.”

“At the celebration, Kylie gave an emotional speech where she thanked everyone for coming and talked about how she is so ready for the baby to be born,” the informant continued sharing. “Kylie has the overwhelming support of her family and everyone around her.”

