Beyoncé Joins TikTok! Sony Music Confirms 'New Queen' of the Platform 'Has Arrived' [Photos + Video]

Beyoncé is officially on TikTok.

via: People

A verified account for Beyoncé appeared Thursday on the social media platform, leading fans of the 40-year-old pop star to flood the page with follows.

Sony Music U confirmed the news early Friday morning on Twitter, writing “New queen of TikTok has arrived ??” alongside a screenshot of the newly created account.

New queen of TikTok has arrived ??@Beyonce pic.twitter.com/Lfhbcso6IP — Sony Music U (@SonyMusicU) December 17, 2021

As of Friday morning, approximately 175,000 users have followed the account. No posts have been shared, and the profile photo remains blank.

Beyoncé is vastly popular on other social media sites, with 224 million followers on Instagram, 56 million on Facebook and 15.5 million on Twitter.

The 28-time Grammy winner is one of many celebrities to recently join TikTok as the social media platform continues to gain popularity. Former Blues Clues host Steve Burns, who is also new to the app, recently asked users to help explain the purpose of the platform.

“Hi out there! It’s me, Steve,” the 48-year-old actor in said in a clip last month. “I don’t know how to use TikTok at all. I kind of don’t even know what it is. If you could tell me in the comments, thank you.”

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West, 8, are also new to TikTok, making their official debut on Nov. 25 under the handle @KimAndNorth with a special spa day video. So far, the mom and daughter have drawn 3.6 million followers.

Kourtney Kardashian is also on TikTok with her daughter Penelope Disick under the username @pandkourt, which has 2.6 million followers. On Nov. 28, the Poosh founder, 42, and her fiancé Travis Barker spun around in circles with Penelope while dancing to Fazlija’s viral song “Helicopter.”

Earlier that month, Barker, 46, and rocker Avril Lavigne teased their collaboration called “Bite Me” in a TikTok video that has since been viewed 23 million times and received 1.9 million likes. Lavinge, 37, has about 2.3 million people following her page, which has posted just two videos.

Lil Nas X, meanwhile, has built himself quite the TikTok resume. The 22-year-old rapper, who is followed by more nearly 27 million users, has gone viral many a time on the social media platform, including his recent rendition of the “Bing Bong” bit from TikTok’s sidetalknyc featuring big names like Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Normani, Anitta, Tinashe, Avril Lavigne and Chloe Bailey.

Many other celebrities have built a strong presence on TikTok including actress Selena Gomez, actor Will Smith, singers Nick and Joe Jonas, Cinderella star Camila Cabello and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, to name a few.

The term “Beyoncé is coming” has since become a trending topic on Twitter.

RETURN THEM MF CHRISTMAS PRESENTS. GET YOUR COINS READY. BEYONCÉ. IS. COMING. pic.twitter.com/LxueGCcTSs — Danita’s Christmas (@TheTerriDiaries) December 17, 2021

Beyoncé is on tiktok. she’s coming and i don’t care if i’m being delusional pic.twitter.com/qnET9Eq7j7 — Beyriah’s Vocals (@BeyriahsVocals) December 17, 2021

it was nice for the girls but beyoncé is officially coming to destroy the music industry with her massive comeback. start hiding your faves before it's too late, thank you pic.twitter.com/4ppYVE6Gd0 — B (@voguexcarter) December 17, 2021

Currently having a panic attack because Beyoncé is coming and my finances aren’t together in the slightest pic.twitter.com/6h2jWkcGLN — ???????? ????? ?u??????? (@kriscoistired) December 17, 2021

Beyoncé coming with B7 until the end of March! I can't believe this is real! — Beyoncé Update (@beyoncespotifys) December 17, 2021

"You know you that bitch when you cause all this conversation"

BEYONCÉ IS COMING https://t.co/rrqlBSGL6k — B7 (@SlaYonceknowIes) December 17, 2021

BEYONCÉ IS COMING GUYS. Like a whole studio solo album???!??????!!! I cannot waitttttttttt — Straight Homoerotic (@KLAYCH33) December 17, 2021

Beyoncé is coming back. Are you ready for the 2023 Grammy frenzy? pic.twitter.com/3soyHInQvg — deja vu (@catemarryme) December 17, 2021

B7 is really coming soon!! -Sony CEO confirmed a release between January & March

-Beyoncé confirmed she has been recording music for over a year and a half

-Beyoncé is picking out design for the physical packaging

-Vinyls are in production

pic.twitter.com/FjjJOpncv4 — B7 Updates (@B7Album) December 17, 2021