Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Spotted in 1st Public Outing at Beyonce’s Birthday Concert

If you’re gonna hard launch your relationship, a Beyoncé concert is a pretty good place to do it.

via: US Weekly

Jenner, 26, and Chalamet, 27, were caught getting cozy in their VIP seats at SoFi Stadium on Monday, September 4. In footage shared via social media, the couple chatted and laughed as Chalamet took a drag of a cigarette. Kendall Jenner was also spotted nearby, but Kylie was solely focused on Chalamet.

Mark your calendars: On Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday, Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their public debut at SoFi Stadium to see Bey’s Renaissance stop on Sept. 4. Where there’s smoke… ? pic.twitter.com/NUUkqIY8vi — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 5, 2023

Kylie wore her hair in a messy but chic updo, accessorizing with a pair of gold earrings. Chalamet, for his part, did not appear to follow Beyoncé’s metallic dress code, instead opting for a black baseball cap and black jacket. (Earlier this month, Beyoncé requested via her website that fans wear their “most fabulous silver fashions” to her Renaissance World Tour shows throughout Virgo season in August and September.)

While Monday marked their first official outing together as a couple, Kylie and Chalamet have been linked since April. At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair weren’t “that serious” yet.

“[Kylie’s] enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go,” the insider added. “Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees.”

Later that month, a second insider shed more light on the duo’s “fun and flirty” connection. “Kylie and Timothée text, FaceTime or communicate in some way almost every day. … He makes Kylie smile,” the source told Us.

Following her split from Travis Scott, Kylie wanted her romance with Chalamet to feel a little more carefree. “She’s letting him take the lead,” the second source explained. “She enjoys being courted and feels like the more effort he puts in, the more she likes him.”

Us broke the news in January that Kylie and Scott, 32, called it quits after five years of dating on and off. The former couple share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 19 months.