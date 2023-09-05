Diana Ross Sings Happy Birthday to Beyoncé During Surprise Appearance at Los Angeles Tour Stop [Video]

Beyoncé celebrated her birthday with another packed L.A. concert.

Ross, 75, made a surprise appearance at the singer’s Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles on Monday to sing “Happy Birthday.”

Stepping out in a sparkling black and feather gown, the Motown legend drew huge cheers from the crowd as she led them in singing “Happy Birthday” to the shocked “Cuff It” singer, with Ross saying she had to repay the favor after Beyoncé once sang “Happy Birthday” to her.

In a video captured by TikTok user @beyhivelive, Beyoncé looked both delighted and emotional at being serenaded by the music icon and jumped up and down with excitement before embracing Ross as the song ended.

“Thank you so much, you are so amazing,” Beyoncé told Ross on the stage as they held hands. “This is the legendary Diana Ross! There would be no me without you and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me. Thank you so much.”

“You sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to me so I wanted to sing it to you,” Ross replied with a smile.

The sweet moment between the two singers was captured by many of the famous faces in attendance at the show, with Kim Kardashian sharing a video on her Instagram Story. “A birthday song from @dianaross,” she wrote alongside the clip.

Kardashian, 42, and her sister Khloé Kardashian took Kim’s daughter North, 10, to the show, along with their niece Penelope, 10, who is the daughter of their sister Kourtney Kardashian.