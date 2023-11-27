Kylie Jenner Says She ‘Never Fully Cut’ Jordyn Woods From Her Life After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods may have fallen out in front of the world, but behind closed doors the two remained friends even after everything went down between Jordyn and Tristan Thompson.

via Complex:

In a new conversation with Jennifer Lawrence for Interview magazine, Jenner shared more details on where she and Woods’ friendship stands.

“My last question is a little intense, but we all want to know,” Lawrence began. “Obviously, there was a huge trauma many years ago, but we’ve recently seen that you are friends with Jordyn [Woods] again. How is that? How did that happen? What up?”

Jenner explained that she and Woods have “stayed in touch throughout the years.” While they weren’t seen in public together, they would still “meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything.”

Jenner continued, “We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don’t want to hide anymore. There’s a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it’s supposed to happen. We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be. I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long.”

Lawrence understood, telling Jenner, “I’m happy that you still have that in a healthier way. She was so young and she made a mistake, but those lifetime friends are very important.” Jenner replied, “Yeah, I agree.”

Woods and Jenner were close friends from 2012 to 2019 until Woods was accused of kissing Thompson at a party. She later said they weren’t having an affair, but she did confess that Thompson kissed her. While some believed Khloé prevented her sister from remaining friends with Woods, the incident seemed to be the breaking point for them, and the two notably cut ties. It seems, though, that there were other issues at play during the time of their fallout—and Khloé never stopped them from being friends.

Woods appeared on Red Table Talk to discuss the kiss. “I was not tipsy, I was drunk. But I was not beyond the point of recollection,” Woods recalled. “I know where I was. But, on the way out [of Tristan’s house], he did kiss me.” She added, “I allowed myself to be in this position.”

Woods and Jenner were seen outside together this summer for the first time in four years, having dinner at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles. A report quickly surfaced that the pair had been hanging out privately for weeks. In September, they were again seen hanging out together at New York Fashion Week, checking out the Acne Studios store and its FW23 Denim collection.

Thompson recently addressed the scandal in an episode of The Kardashians: “It’s 100 percent on me but I wanna say I’m sorry and I feel bad about it,” he told Jenner. “The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a fucking idiot and just being young and stupid, I wanted to say I’m sorry again for that. Life is so short. And it sucks because even though we made our mistakes, sometimes it’s hard to come back from situations like that.”

There’s nothing wrong with forgiveness.