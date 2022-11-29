Kylie Jenner Addresses Claim She Tried to ‘Cover Up’ Balenciaga Controversy by Sharing Pics of Her Kids

Kylie Jenner has responded to a TikTok user who suggested that she shared photos of her kids in an attempt to distract people from the Balenciaga scandal.

via Complex:

The makeup mogul shared photos of her 4-year-old daughter Stormi and 9-month-old son to Instagram on Monday. In response, a TikTok creator made a video in which they theorized that momager Kris Jenner instructed her kids “to release the good photos after the Balenciaga scandal.”

In the comments section, Kylie clapped back, writing, “Uh, whyyyyy would I post my child to cover up for Balenciaga? This is why I don’t do this. Always something to say.”

As if a photo of half a baby’s face could distract from the drama Balenciaga has caused over the last few days…