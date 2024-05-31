Kyle Richards Blasts Lisa Vanderpump for Implying She Was Faking a Happy Marriage to Mauricio Umansky: 'An Absolute Lie and She Knows That' | lovebscott.com

Kyle Richards blasted Lisa Vanderpump for insinuating she had misrepresented her marriage to Mauricio Umansky ahead of their split.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 63, seemingly dissed some of her former co-stars’s relationships on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast Wednesday, telling host Alex Cooper that a few unnamed people played up their love for the cameras.

Although Vanderpump did not specifically mention Richards, 55, or Umansky, 53, the “Halloween” actress felt like the “jabs” were directed her way.

“[She was] trying to imply that when I was, you know, showing myself being happy, that I actually wasn’t — which is an absolute lie, and she knows that,” Richards said on Amazon Live Thursday.

“She just does that to be really mean. And then she goes on to say, ‘I’m not saying who I’m talking about. I would never do such a thing,’” she continued. “This is always what she does.”

Richards said the “inconsiderate” comments are the perfect example of why “all” of Vanderpump’s former castmates have an issue with her.

“It’s just so classic her,” she continued. “She never changes or grows or learns.”

The “Vanderpump Rules” star made the shady remarks after Cooper asked whether she had “ever known a castmate’s partner was cheating,” which she claimed she has.

“Well, there was somebody that’s recently had this kind of complicated scenario,” she said, noting that they were on “one of the shows” with which she was affiliated.

Although Richards thought the comment was directed her way, a few other notable couples with connections to Vanderpump have split in recent months — such as Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright and Paul “PK” Kemsley and Dorit Kemsley.

While the “Vanderpump Villa” star admitted that “all marriages have problems,” she called out the couples who act like everything is hunky-dory on-camera despite having major issues behind the scenes.

“Anybody that says, ‘He is perfect my love, and they’re my king’ … I mean, f–k off. It’s your husband, get real,” Vanderpump said.

“Then suddenly, they get divorced, but they’ve been saying, ‘Oh, love bean or my king.’ … Life’s not like that. You’ve got two imperfect people living together that it’s not, you know, and that’s bulls–t.”

She continued, “How many times have you seen this, especially on that show that I used to be on? … Everything’s just going just fine. And then, oh, we are getting a divorce or, oh, we’ve just separated.”

Despite the apparent shade, Vanderpump previously shared her support for Richards and Umansky following the news of their separation.

“I know there was a lot of love between them. There really was, and there probably still is,” she told Page Six exclusively at BravoCon in November 2023.

“So I think it saddens me to see anybody that’s been together that long [break up] because marriage is hard,” Vanderpump continued, noting she hoped the estranged couple could “get through this.”

A day later, Richards told us she “really appreciated” Vanderpump’s message.

“That was very, very kind of her,” she said.

via: Page Six