Kyle Richards Has Another Bee Encounter After Hospitalization: I 'Can't Make This Stuff Up'

Kyle Richards needs to call a beekeeper or stay inside the house.

After returning home from a late filming shoot for ‘The Real Housewives of the North Pole’, reality star revealed she had yet another bee encounter Friday morning — one week after her she was rushed to the hospital because of a bee sting.

“Our wonderful director, Ron Oliver, abruptly wrapped everybody because lightening was coming our way. So we all rush to leave,” she said on her Instagram Story Friday morning. “I went to get in my car and what happens? A bee flies in my car. Guys, you can’t make this stuff up.”

Richards continued, “I mean, if you were looking for a bee at three-something in the morning, where would one even look?”

Showing fans around her car in two subsequent videos, Richards said that “nobody will believe” that this happened to her.

The reality star then joked, “Who is out to get me?”

Last weekend, Richards revealed she was “stung multiple times” by bees after accidentally walking into a hive. The star, who is allergic to bees, was hospitalized following the incident.

“If you know me at all, you know I am allergic to bees,” she said, “and terrified of them.”

Sharing security camera footage of the mishap, Richards was seen running across her lawn as she’s chased by a swarm of bees.

“I can laugh at this now, but what you can’t see is that they were in my hair and were literally chasing me. My family wasn’t home and for whatever reason the people that work for me couldn’t hear me screaming for help,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, noting that her “landline wouldn’t dial 911” and her “epi pen was defective and wouldn’t open.”

Alongside a picture of her in an oxygen mask, Richards explained that she’s chosen to speak out about her health crisis because she often neglects to carry her EpiPen.

“It’s important to look on YouTube and watch the videos of how to use it,” she said. “There are different types of epi pens and they each work differently.”

Richards also advised her followers to “always call 911 even if you are able to use your epi pen as they have to use other medications to help [with] breathing, etc.”

Bee allergies are NO joke.