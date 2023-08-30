Kyle Richards Admits Separation From Mauricio Umansky Has Been 'Hard'

Kyle Richards is getting real about her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

Last month, it was revealed that the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the 53-year-old real estate broker were separating after 25 years of marriage. The two later released a statement that they were not divorcing, but did admit that they’ve had a “rough year.”

During an Amazon Live on Wednesday (August 30), Kyle was asked by a fan if she could “share how [she] and Mo are doing?”

In response, Kyle confessed that her separation from Mauricio “has been very hard to do [because] it’s playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye.”

“Obviously, we care about each other a lot,” Kyle added, before pointing out that she and Mauricio are on good terms, as seen on their family vacation in Europe.

“That’s what I’m going to share with you,” Kyle concluded, noting that going into more detail about her current relationship with Mauricio is “just too much to deal with right now.”

We hope they pull through.