Kroy Biermann Gets Near Perfect Score On Good Parenting Course Amid Divorce

Who’s the best parent?

According to TMZ, Kroy Biermann aced a good parenting test in the midst of his nasty divorce with Kim Zolciak and turns out he completed the course before she finished a similar one.

The former NFL star completed a mandatory course in Georgia — “Parent Education For Separating/Divorcing Families” last month and he scored 99% on the quizzes and final exam.

Kroy filed a certificate of completion with the court, obtained by TMZ, and he got his work done before his estranged wife did.

As we reported … Kim completed a seminar on “Navigating Family Change” on May 25 … but Kroy’s certificate shows he finished his online course May 17, a full week before Kim. BTW … the course is mandatory for couples with kids seeking a divorce.

Remember, Kroy is asking for sole custody of the estranged couple’s four kids … Kim’s asking for primary physical custody, so this is a full-on dogfight.

The course focuses on helping parents make divorce easier on children … and it sounds like they need to apply the skills they learned.