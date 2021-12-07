Kristin Davis Says SATC Would 'Never Disrespect' Kim Cattrall's Character: 'We Love Samantha'

Kristin Davis is the latest to address the absence of Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones in the upcoming Sex and the City revival.

via People:

Davis, 56, is reprising her role as Charlotte York in the HBO Max series, titled And Just Like That…, alongside Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw and Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes. The final member of their original foursome, Cattrall, did not return for the long-awaited revival, set to premiere Thursday.

During a Tuesday appearance on Today, Davis confirmed that the show will explain where Samantha is despite Cattrall’s absence.

“We love Samantha. Samantha is never not going to be a part in some way, so there is respect for Samantha,” Davis said. “It’s part of the story. We’d never disrespect Samantha.”

Speaking to The New York Times, And Just Like That… showrunner Michael Patrick King previously addressed rumors that Cattrall’s character was killed off.

“Nobody’s dead,” he said of Samantha, and of Chris Noth’s Mr. Big.

Cattrall, 65, played Samantha Jones on Sex and the City from 1998 until 2004 as well as in the the two subsequent spinoff movies.

While a third movie, and then a series reboot, were long believed to be in the works, Cattrall previously explained her reasoning for not wanting to reprise the role.

“I’m lucky enough to have choice, not that I haven’t worked for it, but I have it,” the actress said last December. “It’s something I feel very lucky to have and I’m very protective of it. I wouldn’t be any good doing something that I really didn’t want to do.”

In an interview with The Guardian on Monday, Noth, 67, responded to the long-rumored tension between Parker, 56, and Cattrall.

“I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what [Cattrall’s] thinking is, or her emotions,” said Noth, who will appear in the revival. “I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Cattrall’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close.”

“I liked her, I thought she was marvelous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don’t know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable,” Noth continued.

“I just don’t like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she’s a target and people can be nasty,” he added of Parker. “I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That’s all I’ll say about that.”

‘And Just Like That…’ premieres Thursday on HBO Max.