Kourtney Kardashian Says Her 'Happiness Comes' When She Gets 'the F--- Away' from Her Family — 'Specifically' Sister Kim

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are still at odds during the season 4 premiere of ‘The Kardashians’ — and Kourtney didn’t hide how she feels.

via People:

Tensions first arose between the two after Kim agreed to do a Dolce & Gabbana partnership last season. Kourtney became upset that Kim did the collection with the fashion house that designed her wedding just six months after her big day, and their fight was never quite resolved with both failing to see the other’s perspective.

At the beginning of Thursday’s episode, the famous family prepared to jet off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for a fun family getaway — but Kourtney did not attend. Kim then admitted in a confessional that the two had a pattern of moving past drama in real time only to “get mad all over again” while watching edits from the show because “it brings up so many feelings.”

In a separate confessional, Kourtney added, “What’s harder than living it is watching it back in the edit, which isn’t a natural way of living. So my whole family is going on a trip to Cabo but three days earlier, before the trip, Kim and I have this heated phone call.”

On their call, Kim explained she had to go back to Milan for a dinner as her part of the Dolce & Gabbana campaign and invited Kourtney to come with her. Kourtney politely declined and noted that she’s “always supporting” Kim but doesn’t “think it’s cool” how the collaboration happened.

This reignited the debate between the sisters as Kim emphasized how confused she was that Kourtney was upset about what unfolded at her May 2022 Italian wedding to Travis Barker. “I was like, wait nothing happened at the wedding, it wasn’t even a conversation at the wedding,” Kim explained.

But Kourtney hit back, “I think it was what you saw at the wedding because nobody had any interest before that…. You saw this thing that was mine and wasn’t yours, and you wanted it.”

Kim denied the claims, insisting Kourtney was “wrong” and she “did everything to steer away” from the styles featured at her wedding. She also took a dig at her older sister, telling her, “It’s not that original. Everyone does ’90s, it’s not a new concept.”

Kourtney then unleashed on Kim. “You’re talking about the bulls— details cause it’s all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about. You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding, you couldn’t be happy, you complained from the second you got there till the second you left… you couldn’t be happy for me, you couldn’t be happy that I was the center of attention.”

Kim was taken aback at her sister’s comments and asked her to reflect on “why you hate me so much and why you’re so angry with me.” She continued, “I was so happy for you … you have a serious vendetta. You hate us, you’re a different person, we all talk about it.”

“Because I don’t need you guys anymore, I don’t need to be a part of it,” Kourtney responded.

Kim then dug in deeper. “All of your friends call us complaining. Whether you think they’re the ones going to you, they’re all coming to us on the side, saying the opposite to us. We’re all confused, and we’re on a group chat labeled ‘Not Kourtney’ so we know, and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us, and have to figure out why you’re such a different person and why you have this vendetta.”

Kourtney responded by saying she “absolutely” does not want to be part of that, but Kim added, “You take it all out on me, and I’m trying the best that I can to reconcile.”

The Poosh founder wasn’t convinced as she reiterated, “It’s about you, you are a narcissist. It is all about you. Anything you do, it’s about you and how it looks to the world about you.”

Finally, Kim had enough and asked her sister if she’s happy. Kourtney was quick to respond, telling Kim, “Yes, but not when I’m on the phone with you.” She later added, “I have a happy life and that happiness comes when I get the f— away from you guys. Specifically you.”

Kim tried once more, noting that she was “allowed to express concerns.” When it wasn’t well-received, she told Kourtney, “Well, your kids have even come to me with problems that they have and how you are.”

This caused Kourtney to break down in tears. “Is that helpful? You’re adding it into a fight to have a side. It’s you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me. You’re just a f—ing witch and I f—ing hate you.”

Despite the heated exchange, Kourtney and Kim ultimately reached an understanding — at least enough to come together for a joint confessional.

“It felt to me like Kim was using any weapon that she could find to hurt me, almost like weaponizing everyone against me,” Kourtney said. “I think we both got to a place that we weren’t proud of.”

In a solo confessional, she added, “I think the phone conversation was really hurtful, and I felt reminded of this characteristic that’s been in my family for so many years, where we say mean things to hurt each other, and it’s what I work hard at in therapy to change. And when I am reminded of those types of things, it really is hurtful. Why would my family treat me that way? I want to protect my energy, and be around positive energy and good vibes, and Palm Springs with my husband is where it’s at.”

It sounds like these tensions have been building for a while — but hey, that’s family.