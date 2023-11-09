Kourtney Kardashian ‘Can’t Fake it’ with Tristan Thompson: We ‘Have Not Connected’

Kourtney Kardashian Barker still doesn’t fully trust Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson.

via: Page Six

In a preview clip for next week’s episode of “The Kardashians,” the NBA player, 32, can be seen making an effort to repair his relationships with the Poosh founder, 44, and Kylie Jenner.

“In this family, if you do something to one of us, it affects everyone,” Khloé, 39, warned Thompson, who has an extensive history of cheating on the Good American co-founder.

“I’m in the place now where I can own up to the mistakes I made,” Thompson responds, seemingly up for the challenge of mending bridges.

Khloé and the Cleveland Cavaliers star broke up for good in June 2021. They share daughter True and son Tatum.

But repairing his reputation within the family circle proves to be a challenge for Thompson, who can be sitting down with Kylie, 26, and Kourtney.

“Tristan is coming over and I do feel a little nervous,” Kylie said in the clip, before the athlete sits down beside them.

“Everyone got affected differently, but I think you were affected the most,” Kylie says to Kourtney.

“Tristan and I really have not connected and I just can’t fake it,” Kourtney adds.

When they finally talk, Kourtney asked the basketball player if he feels anything after he’s unfaithful.

“Disgusted,” he answers, which prompts Kourtney to ask, “So then why do you do it again?”

The eldest Kardashian’s thoughts on her sister’s former beau come as no surprise to fans, as last week”s episode saw Kourtney reveal that both she and her daughter Pelelope Disick aren’t huge fans of him.

“I feel like she gets it from me,” Kourtney said. “I told her the first day of school, I was so triggered by him … I know why, but I feel like we all brush it off and are fine, and then I was just so triggered and I was like, ‘I just can’t do it anymore.’”

“Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices with my sister,” she went on.

“There’s times when I’m so triggered by him I can’t be around him and then theres times when I just let it go because we just want harmony and, you know, he’s the father of my niece and nephew.”

While Khloé is currently on good terms with her ex as they continue to co-parent their children, the mom of two said she doesn’t blame Penelope for not taking a strong liking to Thompson.

“Where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do. If Penelope has feelings about Tristan, rightfully so. And good for you, girl,” Khloé said.

“I want Penelope to have these feelings and I don’t wanna talk her out of them because I don’t want this behavior to be something that I’m validating or I’m justifying. I want her to know that how she feeling is the right way to feel. We should not accept someone treating us like this.”

New episodes of “The Kardashians” air on Thursdays on Hulu.