Kodak Black Welcomes Fourth Child, Delivers Baby Himself | lovebscott.com

Kodak Black’s girlfriend, Maranda Johnson, has announced the birth of the rapper’s second child, who was born on Tuesday (Feb. 27).

via: HipHopDX

The Florida rapper’s girlfriend Maranda Johnson announced the birth of their second child together on X on Tuesday (February 27).

“2/27 a prince was born,” Johnson wrote, while adding in a separate post: “Our midwife really let bill deliver our son himself.”

Due to Johnson calling the baby “a prince” it is safe to assume the child is a boy, but the couple have not yet revealed his name.

2/27 a prince was born ?? — MJAÉ ??? (@therealmjae_) February 28, 2024

Our midwife really let bill deliver our son himself ??? — MJAÉ ??? (@therealmjae_) February 28, 2024

Kodak Black (real name Bill Kapri) and Maranda Johnson also share a two-year-old daughter named Queen Yuri while the rapper has two other children from past relationships.

He has an eight-year-old son named King Khalid and a one-year-old daughter called Izzabella.

Kodak previously referred to Johnson as his fiancée when announcing her pregnancy.

The birth of his fourth child is fortuitous timing for Kodak as he was recently released from a brief stint in jail after being arrested on charges of drug possession, evidence tampering and being improperly parked.

The drugs charges were later dismissed and Kodak pled guilty to a parole violation.

In a video released shortly after his arrest, the 26-year-old denied any wrongdoing and said he did not take cocaine.