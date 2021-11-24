Kodak Black Shoots His Shot With Cardi B's Sister Hennessy Carolina Again [Photo]

Kodak Black has shown over the years that he isn’t afraid to shoot his shot. The Florida rapper shamelessly pursued Zendaya when the Euphoria actress celebrated her 24th birthday back in 2020, and now Kodak has set his sights on Cardi B’s sister Hennessy.

On Tuesday, November 23, he wrote in Instagram Stories, “@HennessyCarolina need to marry me,” the rapper wrote over a screenshot of Hennessy’s Instagram page. “I’ll be a good boy.”

Hennessy, meanwhile, has yet to respond to Kodak’s proposal. However, Kodak may stand a chance as Hennessy recently ended her on-again-off-again relationship with her girlfriend, Michelle Diaz.

Upon learning of the post, fans quickly trolled Kodak. “He been wanting her. He shot at her on calling my spirit,” one person wrote in an Instagram comment. “If thirsty was a person,” another user mocked the “ZEZE” spitter.

“stop it, she like girls,” another person said. Someone else echoed, “Hennessy way badder than Cardi too bad she play the other side.”

This wasn’t the first time for Kodak to try to get Hennessy’s attention. Back in May, he shared an explicit message for Hennessy. “I Wanna Eat You Till You Pass Out & Die @hennessycarolina,” so he wrote alongside a drooling face emoji.

Prior to that, he urged Hennessy to leave her then-girlfriend. “Hennessy, stop playin’ with that pussy. I’m tryna f**k,” he said in October 2018. “I don’t give a f**k about your gay girlfriend. I’m tryna beat you.”

As for Kodak, the emcee confirmed earlier this year that he and his girlfriend Maranda are expecting their first child together. “I Got Mo S**t I Can B Petty Bout Or B Involved In … I Got Drops I’m Debating On …. But No Matter How Much Da Dumb S**t Tickles Me My Daughter Otw Mo Important,” he tweeted on September 7. “Been Practicing Since Yesterday How I’m Finna B Callin Dem Lil N***as Phones & S**t … Runnin They A** Off.”

Kodak’s lawyer Bradford Cohen, additionally reported that the pregnant mom, who is a real estate agent, found out that she was pregnant in April. That meant that the couple will welcome the baby in late 2021 or early 2022.

Hennessy don’t want no parts of Kodak.