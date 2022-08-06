Kodak Black Says He Likes YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Music But Calls His Fans ‘Irritating As F*ck’ [Photo + Video]

Kodak Black is no stranger to controversy, and this weekend he faced the wrath of NBA YoungBoy fans after a comment he made about today’s rappers.

via: Complex

The latest chapter in the back and forth between Kodak Black and YoungBoy Never Broke Again unfolded on Friday, with the Pompano Beach rapper saying that he likes NBA YoungBoy’s music but not his fans pushing the “YB Better” trend on social media.

“Bra I Like YoungBoy Music,” Kodak tweeted. “Just this n***a fans homie! Or whoever tf behind all this #YBBETTER shit. “That shit be irritating…and can’t nobody else say they don’t feel me. A n***a too real. I ain’t hating on no fuckin’ body. I just say what everybody else scared to say.”

In another tweet, Kodak joked that he can’t even put up a photo of, say, a cheeseburger, without NBA YoungBoy’s fans reminding him that “YB post his burger better.”

“N***a can’t even post a cheeseburger without they ass under a post talm bout ‘YB post his burger better,’” Kodak wrote. “I love it. That’s kool, but the shit b irritating af homie. Y’all stay on dat n***a page wit dat shit.”

Earlier this week, after YoungBoy inked a $60 million contract with Atlantic, Kodak hopped on his Instagram Live to address the Baton Rouge rapper’s new record deal.

“Lil YoungBoy, he bout to fulfill his deal. I’m fulfilling my deal too,” he said. “I definitely can’t let him be out his deal and moving on and getting to that real bag, and I just be sitting back and just still in my fucking deal. No! I’m done too … I seen jit come out, some $60 million shit, so I need my 60.”

