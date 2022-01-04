Kodak Black Challenges JAY-Z to A Verzuz Battle [Photos]

It’s not that they don’t want to see Kodak Black winning, but few are expecting it this time around.

via: Revolt

On Twitter, the Florida rapper said he’s willing to face off against Hov on the Verzuz stage — with some strings attached.

“I’ll do a versus [sic] wit Jay Z,” Kodak tweeted on Monday (Jan. 3). “‘IF’ he win he get 15 [percent] of my catalog! [If] I win, he make me Vice President of Roc Nation.”

The 24-year-old’s Twitter challenge was met with a mixed response from his followers.

“JAY-Z is a legend,” one person argued. “He don’t have to rap another day in his life and his place in hip hop will forever be solidified. Can’t say the same for newbies, though.”

Others defended the “ZEZE” rapper.

“JAY-Z’s best album was Reasonable Doubt. All his other albums were pop culture fodder,” one person commented.

As REVOLT readers may remember, several rappers were vying to take Hov on after the hip hop mogul claimed nobody could face him on the Verzuz stage.

“I ain’t gonna lie. No disrespect, everyone’s amazing. They’ve done what they’ve done. [But] no one can stand on that stage with me,” JAY-Z said during a Twitter Spaces conversation with Alicia Keys and music executive Rob Markman last month. “It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me for, I don’t know how long [a battle] is, one hour? Two hours?”

“You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live? No one has ever even seen me perform that, you got to stand in front of that?” he continued. “That ain’t never going to happen.”

After the viral claim, some hip hop fans argued that Lil Wayne or Eminem could take Hov on. Other still, like Lil Jon, pointed to Busta Rhymes as a fitting opponent, while Future threw his own hat into the ring.

See Kodak’s tweet and reactions from delusional fans below.

I’ll do a versus wit Jay Z ? “IF” he win he get 15 % of my catalog ! I win he make me Vice President of roc nation ???? — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) January 4, 2022

Jay Z's best album was reasonable doubt. All his other albums were pop culture fodder. ??? — Henry Price (@HenryPr06236677) January 4, 2022

Yall have to remember Kodak is very versatile I believe he would win he's better than biggie and pac

Jay-Z have nothing on the Goat ? — Meaning Ahhunded (@ahhunded) January 4, 2022

It’s not one jay song i know word for word.. Snooze Fest ? ? — MaineOfDaYear (@Superr_Maine) January 4, 2022

Nobody listen to no damn Jay Z — HollyHood ? (@Shamodhoward54) January 4, 2022