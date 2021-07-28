‘King Richard’ Trailer: Will Smith Reigns as Serena & Venus Williams’ Dad [Video]

Warner Bros has unveiled the first trailer for its anticipated sports drama King Richard, starring Will Smith.

via: New York Post

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (“Monsters and Men”), “King Richard” details the sisters’ journey from Compton, California, to global recognition, looking at the man who raised and trained Venus and Serena, shaping them into two of the best tennis players in the world.

Co-starring are Saniyya Sidney (“Fences”) as Venus and Demi Singleton (“Godfather of Harlem”) as Serena.

The trailer gives audiences a preview of how Williams developed his daughters’ innate talents and abilities as to transform them into full-blown athletic icons.

“I wrote me a 78-page plan for their whole career before they was even born,” says the senior Williams in the clip.

The Warner Bros. film will depict the pressures and uphill battle the two black girls faced at the start of their careers, which is reflected in a scene in which an emotional Richard explains to them, “You’re going to be representing every little black girl on Earth.”

The movie’s official description calls Richard “an undeterred father [with a] relentless drive and unapologetic vision to change the game” who is “instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever.”

The three main stars are accompanied by Emmy nominee Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”) as Brandi Williams, Tony Goldwyn (“Scandal”) as coach Paul Cohen and Jon Bernthal (“The Walking Dead”) as coach Rick Macci, as well as two-time Emmy nominee Dylan McDermott (“The Practice,” “Hollywood”) as a fictional sports agent, Will Hodges.

Smith is serving as a producer alongside Tim White and Trevor White, with executive producers Venus and Serena Williams. “King Richard” will be screenwriter Zach Baylin’s debut feature film.

King Richard is expected to hit theaters on November 19 and on HBO Max for 31 days following the theatrical release.