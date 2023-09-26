Kim Zolciak Wants Divorce from Kroy Biermann Dismissed, B/c They Still Have Sex

Kroy Biermann says the family is “financially destitute” and owe the IRS more than $1 million in unpaid taxes on their Georgia mansion. Biermann claimed their financial woes are largely related to Zolciak’s “reckless spending habits and love for online gambling.”

From what in court documents obtained by TMZ it sounds like Kim Zolciak is living a different reality.

Kim is claiming Kroy’s latest divorce petition is a sham and wants to get it tossed — because they’re still having a lot of sex!!!

The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ alum says she’s been repeatedly banging her estranged hubby ever since he filed for divorce from her — for the second time — in late August. Kim says their latest fooling around session was just a few weeks ago on September 7.

Kim says Kroy’s claim the marriage is “irretrievably broken” is bogus, because how can it be broken if they’re still doin’ the deed?

She also says the fact they are still living under the same roof is further proof the whole “irretrievably broken” thing is just plain wrong.

Kroy Bierman has filed for divorce twice, most recently on August 24.

Somebody lying.