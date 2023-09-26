The ‘Barbie’ Movie Has People Buying ‘Emotional Support’ Dolls, Psychologists Say That’s a Good Thing

Margot Robbie and the folks behind “Barbie” didn’t just rack up a ton of dough in theaters — they’re making Mattel money too.

Since the movie’s release in July, adults on TikTok and other social media platforms have documented themselves reconnecting with their inner child through little rituals like buying so-called “emotional support Barbies.” (CNN and “Barbie” movie distributor Warner Bros. Pictures share parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Some videos show people carefully roaming toy aisles to pick out dolls that speak to their careers, identities or just their sense of whimsy. They unbox them with care, stroking their hair reverently, and suddenly, they’re kids again.

The comment sections of these posts are an emotional gut punch:

“The way everyone, no matter if you are a child or a grown adult, strokes a Barbie’s hair after unpacking it.”

“I bought my baby daughter her first Barbie. It meant so much for me to get it for her.”

“I bought myself a Barbie too a few days ago, and I think something in me changed forever.”

If that wasn’t moving enough, some younger generations are documenting themselves presenting Barbies and other childhood toys to their parents, who never had them as kids. In one popular TikTok, a daughter surprises her mom with a Dia De Muertos Barbie, and no one comes away dry-eyed.

“I asked my mom a month ago if she ever had a Barbie doll,” the poster wrote. “Now I have a better understanding of her childhood and how regardless she did better than how she grew up. I love you momma.”

Kristin Flora, a professor of psychology at Franklin College in Indiana, said she’s enjoyed seeing how the movie has opened up people’s eyes to the importance of play, even as adults.

“We have quite a bit of research that shows the benefits of play for children. But increasingly, we have scientific evidence that play is beneficial for adults as well, especially in the mental health realm,” she told CNN. “Some of the research suggests that it can help stave off depression. It can help us build a sense of optimism, which is really important when things are uncertain. It can help us decide what disposition to take as we live through unprecedented times.”

Flora said women and girls benefit in unique ways from this ageless sense of play, because it can build confidence and positivity at critical times.