Kim Zolciak Says She’s ‘Letting Go of Things That No Longer Serve Me’ in 2024 Amid Ugly Divorce

Kim Zolciak is sharing her goals for the new year.

via: Page Six

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum got candid about her 2024 New Year’s resolutions on Instagram Thursday, with her top priority being “letting go of things that no longer serve me.”

Zolciak — who is currently in the middle of a messy divorce from Kroy Biermann — further said she also wants to surround herself “with amazing people who are willing to grow and learn with” her.

Other goals the former Bravolebrity set are to be “more present,” “more open to the possibilities” and “less worrying.”

“And so many more but I’m going to keep these close to my heart and will watch them unfold first before I share,” she added.

Zolciak, 45, also responded to a fan on her Instagram Story questioning why she doesn’t have another reality show yet.

“How do you know I don’t,” she responded with a winking emoji. “I’ll see you sooner than you think.”

Her optimistic list comes amid her year of woes, including her on-again, off-again split from her estranged husband after 12 years of marriage.

Biermann, 38, filed for divorce from the former TV personality for the second time in August, weeks after the duo reconciled following their respective filings in May.

In the initial divorce filings, the former Atlanta Falcons star alleged his ex struggled with a gambling problem.

At the time, he claimed Zolciak’s addiction left their family “financially devastated.”