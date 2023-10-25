Kim Zolciak Ordered to Basement, Kroy Biermann to Master Bedroom to Stop Fights

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak are selling their Milton, Ga., house for $6 million amid their mounting financial woes.But in the meantime they worked out their living arrangements.

TMZ is reporting there’s a new court order hopes to keep the peace while they’re still under the same roof … giving Kim exclusive use of the basement/nanny suite and Kroy the master bedroom.

New court docs, obtained by TMZ, lay out the living arrangements, stating, “Neither party shall enter the other party’s individually awarded space in the marital residence without permission.” The docs also state they’ll share common areas like the kitchen and living room.

What’s more … in an effort to protect the couple’s 4 young kids, it’s ordered both Kim and Kroy act civilly towards one another, further stating, “Neither parent shall disparage the other parent in the presence of or earshot of the minor children.”

The documents also state neither parent can eavesdrop while the other has time with the kids … and the kids can’t be used as messengers from one parent to the other.

While the order may sound drastic, it’s certainly necessary as things in the Zolciak/Biermann household have been anything but cordial since the couple filed for divorce.

TMZ broke the story, during one instance where cops were called, Kim accused Kroy of locking her out of their master bedroom — and refused to open the door, even for officers.