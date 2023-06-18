Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann 'Hate Each Other' In Midst of Nasty Divorce

They are never, ever, ever getting back together.

After almost 12 years of marriage, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak filed for divorce from her husband and former NFL player Kroy Biermann on May 8th.

If you thought the two may decided to work things out and stay married, it looks like that is off the table.

TMZ is reporting the estranged couple has stopped all direct communication … only having a back and forth using their lawyers.

What’s more — the two still live under the same roof, but in separate wings of the house, while still sharing their 4 young kids between the two of them. Our sources says there’s absolutely zero chance the pair will ever get along again, things are just that bad.

When speaking of their relationship, our source says, “They hate each other. It’s very contentious.” We’re told the whole thing has been messy for their family, and will continue at least until the divorce is finalized and Kim and Kroy can legally go their separate ways.

Hopefully they do what’s best for the kids.