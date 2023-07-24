Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Fighting Over Comments From Police Body Cam Footage [Video]

Weeks before their reconciliation, Kim Zolciak sobbed over her “aggressive” husband, Kroy Biermann, in shocking bodycam footage.

In the emotional video filmed at the on-again, off-again couple’s Georgia home, Kim told police officers that Kroy was “f–king crazy.”

The pair’s reconciliation was shocking because the breakup took such a nasty turn.

TMZ is now reporting that maybe everything isn’t so good in the Biermann house.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Kim and Kroy are fighting again, and this time it’s over the newly released footage from their interactions with police during their nasty divorce, which they’ve since called off.

Specifically, we’re told Kim and Kroy are upset about what each said about the other to the cops. In the video, Kroy tells police Kim has a gambling problem and she tells officers Kroy may be suffering from traumatic brain injury.

The footage is from May, when police responded to the couple’s Georgia estate for a domestic dispute amid their nasty split.

With the police body cam footage opening some wounds, people close to them say it wouldn’t come as a shock if Kim and Kroy broke up again soon … though this time our sources don’t believe Kim and Kroy would rush to file for divorce a second time.