Kim Zolciak Demands Estranged Husband Kroy Submit to Drug Tests Amid Custody Battle

Kim Zolciak is demanding her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, be ordered to undergo to random drug tests amid their ongoing custody battle.

via Radar Online:

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kim filed a motion for hair follicle testing of Kroy. She asked that he not cut or remove any of his hair until a screening is complete.

As we first reported, Kim and Kroy filed dueling divorce petitions on May 8. Both asked the court to award them primary custody of their 4 minor kids: Kroy, Kash, Kaia, and Kane.

Kim and Kroy both demanded the other pay child and spousal support.

In his petition, Kroy listed the date of marriage as November 11, 2011. He said the marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Kim said the same in her petition. The couple is facing serious financial issues with the IRS claiming they owe over $1 million in back taxes.

Sources claim the two are still living under the same roof and things are not going well.

In her motion, Kim said she has “seen [Kroy] smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children while in [Kroy’s] care. She is fearful that the children will be exposed to [Kroy’s] drug use.”

Kim said a “five-panel hair follicle drug screening” should be ordered immediately to determine if Kroy has smoked. Kroy has yet to respond.

As we first reported, Kroy also asked for exclusive access to the home they are both living in. He wants Kim to vacate and not come back. The property in question is the same the couple nearly lost to foreclosure earlier this year.

Last month, the couple was hit with a $1.1 million tax lien by the IRS. The lien said the couple owed $103,564.48 for 2013, $330,126.29 for 2017, and $714,143.90 for 2018. The grand total of the liens comes to $1,147,834.67.

We have a feeling this divorce is about to get super nasty.