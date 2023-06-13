Kim Zolciak Defends Herself as a Mother, Says Kroy Biermann is Mentally Abusive

Kroy Biermann is raising a number of concerns with Kim Zolciak’s parenting.

He recently filed a motion in the Superior Court of Fulton County for the appointment of a Guardian ad Litem for his four minor children.

Kroy went on to say he feels the children need protection amid the custody battle.

Kim Zolciak is now firing back on the allegations that she’s a bad mother.

Kim’s attorney, David Beaudry, issued a blistering statement to TMZ Tuesday, telling them “Kroy’s attempt to paint Kim as a bad mother is not only misleading and harmful to the reality star, but to the couple’s young kids, too.”

Beaudry continues, “The emotional and mental abuse Kim has suffered from this man for so many years has taken a toll on her and, most heartbreakingly, their children. Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way.”

Finally saying, “She refuses to allow Kroy to paint her as something she is not for his own gain. Kim looks forward to the day we can appear in court and solve these issues once and for all.”

This is far from over.