Kim Zolciak-Biermann Defends Daughter Ariana After DUI Arrest: 'She Was Being Cooperative and Honest' [Photos]

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is speaking out after her daughter Ariana Biermann’s recent DUI arrest.

via: Page Six

Kim Zolciak denied her daughter Ariana Biermann drove drunk — but did claim she had consumed marijuana — three days after the 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The “Don’t Be Tardy” alum, 44, noted in a Tuesday Instagram Story that Ariana admitted to “consuming marijuana the day before” the incident occurred.

“[That was] over 24 hours prior to her contact with law enforcement,” Zolciak wrote, calling her child “cooperative and honest.”

She went on to write, “The arresting officer, as evidenced by his own police report, charged Ariana with impairment by alcohol.

“She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum concluded.

In another slide, Zolciak described her daughter’s “minor fender bender,” echoing Biermann’s lawyer Justin Spizman’s Sunday statement via People.

“When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI of alcohol,” the former Bravo personality wrote. “Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the office incorrectly concluded that she was impaired. That was not the case.”

Zolciak doubled down on her claims that Ariana was not under the influence of “alcohol or marijuana” at the time of the accident.

News of the mishap broke on Sunday, one day after the college student was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper/erratic lane change and underage possession/purchase of alcohol. She was released on a $5,120 bond.

Ariana was with her boyfriend Hudson McLeroy at the time of the accident.

Her 20-year-old partner was also arrested for an alleged DUI, as well as allegedly furnishing alcohol to a minor and violating the conditions of his limited driving permit.

The couple have dated on and off since their romance began in high school.