Kim Kardashian's Rep Issues Statement on Kanye West's Ray J Sex Tape Story: 'There Is No New Second Tape'

Kim Kardashian wants you to know that despite what her soon-to-be ex-husband says, there is no second sex tape with footage of her and then-boyfriend Ray J.

Earlier this week, Kanye West made headlines claiming he managed to secure a laptop with additional footage from Kim and Ray J’s sex tape.

Kim’s rep says that there was more vacation footage, but there is no second sex tape.

“The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip,” they said.

“Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter [and] focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

This sex tape narrative is SO tired.