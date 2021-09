Kim Kardashian’s attorney has released a statement in response to Ray J’s former manager, Wack 100, claiming he’s in possession of a second sex tape.

Marty Singer says “The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”

We’re willing to believe Kim and Ray J probably only made one sex tape, but we also believe there’s a chance Wack could have extra bonus footage in his possession.