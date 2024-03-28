Kim Kardashian Sued by Estate of Artist Donald Judd for Showcasing Alleged Knockoff Furniture | lovebscott.com

The Judd Foundation filed a lawsuit against Kim Kardashian for claims made in a 2022 YouTube video of her SKKN by Kim office.

via: AceShowbiz

According to the foundation, the reality TV star and fashion mogul is making false claims about possessing furniture designed by the late artist.

Kim made the remarks in a 2022 video promoting her skincare brand SKKN. “Two minutes and twenty seconds into the video… Ms. Kardashian pointed to two tables with sets of chairs seamlessly tucked under the tables and said, ‘If you guys are furniture people-because I’ve really gotten into furniture lately-these Donald Judd tables are really amazing and totally blend in with the seats,’ ” the lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, March 27, stated.

The lawsuit pointed out that the said furniture are knockoffs made by a West Hollywood interior designer called Clements Design. “Kardashian… utilized [the Judd trademark] trademark to give the impression that she and her SKKN BY KIM brand were connected, affiliated, associated with, or otherwise endorsed by Mr. Judd,” the suit continued. It added, “Kardashian’s statement is literally false and particularly misleading.”

According to the New York Times, the lawsuit names both Kim and Clements Design. The Judd Foundation accused the West Hollywood-based designer of knowingly imitating two original Judd pieces: the $90,000 La Mansana Table 22 and $9,000 Chair 84.

It’s said that prior to filing the lawsuit, the Judd Foundation reached out to Kim’s team with a spokeswoman for “The Kardashians” star apologizing for the inconvenience. The rep also offered to “update the video caption with a retraction,” but the foundation wanted the video to be deleted and the table as well as chairs “recycled.” It also wanted Kim to issue a public statement.

Kim’s representative responded by offering up a social media post in support of the foundation. That still didn’t please the foundation thus the lawsuit was filed two years later.