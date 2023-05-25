Kim Kardashian Slams Kanye West for Starting Rumor She Had Affair With Drake

Kim Kardashian is finally giving a glimpse into the emotional turmoil she experienced while going through her very public divorce from ex Kanye West.

During the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian shed light on how she handled Kanye West’s various social media outbursts — including when her ex-husband alleged she had an affair with Drake.

The 42-year-old reality star told mom Kris Jenner on the Thursday, May 25, episode that she was “having an anxiety attack” and “on the verge of tears” all morning as Kanye’s actions made headlines.

“Even through all of the craziness — of everything that Kanye says about us — I never comment. I never post. He has made up the most insane narrative about you and [my sex tape] and we stay silent. We stay silent through all the lies and all the stuff,” Kim said, referring to Kanye, 45, suggesting Kris, 67, leaked her daughter’s infamous sex tape in 2007.

The pair — who share North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 — split in 2021 and finalized their divorce in 2022. Amid their breakup, the rapper, 45, often took to Instagram to slam Kim’s coparenting skills, her romance with then-beau Pete Davidson and Kris’ momager ways.

“I think at this point, I just assume everything I text Kanye is going to be on the internet,” Kim noted in a confessional. “I think I can handle anything. I just get really heartbroken from my mom — that she has to deal with so much, you know, from so many different sides of people coming at her.”

During their chat, Kris reminded her daughter that she “can’t control somebody else” and Kanye is “doing this to himself.”

“Even just, like, how he looks so down on me for, like, my tape and brings it up all over town, all over the media — thanks for reminding people once again,” Kim responded. “All of his shenanigans — I don’t even know what the f—k to call it — is going to be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be. And I have to sit here and not say anything ever because I know one day my kids will appreciate that and I know that, like, is the best thing for that. And by the way, I’m the one where s—t could be going down and I get in the car and every day the kids want to blast dad’s music. And I’m like, ‘He’s the best! Yeah.’ And I put it on and we’re singing along and inside I’m, like, dying because I will be his biggest cheerleader to them forever.”

Kim pointed out that in some interviews, Kanye claimed he would still be his ex’s “forever protector,” but then he slams her in other posts.

“He is the one that is hurting me the most. He was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair. Our full marriage, he accused me of that publicly,” she said. “So the person that’s supposed to protect me the most — publicly — would accuse me of having an affair throughout our whole marriage. I really can’t wrap my head around how he thinks he is a protector.”

Kanye, who has feuded with Drake over the years, first publicly discussed speculation about Kim and the Degrassi alum back in 2018. Kim has denied ever having a relationship with the “One Dance” musician.

In a confessional, Kim claimed that the rapper has asked for “approval” over what she says about him on The Kardashians. “And I’ll say, ‘Well, you just talked about me in this song, this song, this interview, this interview and you didn’t ask my permission.’ And I never say anything bad,” she said. “I never say anything negative. If I say I’m exhausted, I feel guilty about that. I am f—king exhausted!”

Kim got emotional during her chat with Kris.

“For once, can everyone just get their s—t together around me, so I can f—king lose it? Just once,” she cried. “I just want to lose it once. I want to have a bad day — and I can’t. I can’t even be overwhelmed and have a bad day because no one else has this s—t together. … It just felt bad, you know, and I don’t know why I feel bad. … I don’t know what to do. I don’t want to be a part of this narrative. And it’s like, ‘When is this ever gonna end?’ Like, it never will. … I’m stuck with this for the rest of my life.”

The tears continued in her confessional. “I don’t want to talk about this anymore,” she said.

When a producer asked, “What’s making you cry?” Kim replied: “Everything.”