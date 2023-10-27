Kim Kardashian SKIMS Mens Line Makes Millions of Dollars Per Minute in Launch

Skims, the underwear and apparel brand founded by Kim Kardashian, launched into men’s products, with a new lineup Thursday that includes briefs, undershirts, boxers and leggings. Prices range from $16 to $54 depending on the item. Men’s sizes will also encompass Skims’ body positivity focus and stretch from extra small to 5X.

TMZ is reporting sources with direct knowledge tells them it was the biggest day of sales for SKIMS since the day the brand launched.

What’s more, we’re told the MENS drop broke SKIMS website traffic records, pulling in 25,000 orders within the first 5 minutes of open, translating to millions of dollars in sales in minutes.

The launch numbers are insane … but remember, the campaign to announce the line also got a TON of attention thanks to steamy and shirtless pics from Nick Bosa, Neymar and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.