Drake Makes RIAA History With Slew Of New Platinum Plaques

Drake’s ongoing journey to etch his name in the history of music continues as he secures a series of fresh platinum certifications.

Drizzy received 14 new certifications from the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) this week, adding to his 37th birthday celebrations.

As far as albums, Take Care is now 8x platinum, Nothing Was the Same is 6x platinum, Thank Me Later is 4x platinum, Certified Lover Boy is 3x platinum and Her Loss is 2x platinum.

On the singles side, “Hold On, We’re Going Home” featuring Majid Jordan is now 9x platinum, “Headlines,” “Started From the Bottom” and “The Motto” featuring Lil Wayne are all 8x platinum, and the Rihanna-assisted “Take Care” is 7x platinum.

Other songs to earn new certifications include “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk (6x platinum), “Money in the Grave” featuring Rick Ross (6x platinum), “Knife Talk” featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat (5x platinum) and “Wants and Needs” featuring Lil Baby (5x platinum).

According to Chart Data, Drake has become the first act in history to surpass 200 million RIAA-certified single units as a lead artist. His total currently stands at 223 million, among them four diamond songs (“Hotline Bling,” “One Dance,” “God’s Plan” and “Sicko Mode” with Travis Scott).

Following the news, Drake shared text messages on his Instagram Story from Mr. Morgan, president of OVO Sound, informing him about his new milestone.

“Tried to have this all go live for you yesterday, but we certified a lot of certifications for your bday,” the messages read. “Drake now has 223M RIAA Digital Certified Song Units as a lead artist. First artist to cross 200M in RIAA History.”

