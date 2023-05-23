Kim Kardashian Says Time with Kanye West Was 'Beautiful' but She Can't 'Help People That Don't Want the Help' [Video]

Kim Kardashian is reflecting on her relationship with Kanye West.

via: Page Six

The “Kardashians” star reflected on their “beautiful” but broken union on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast Monday, explaining that she can’t “help” people who don’t “want” it.

While Kardashian did not name her ex-husband, she spoke at length about previously having “different views” from someone in her life who she didn’t have “the power” to change.

“You can’t force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different,” the reality star said of struggling to “co-exist really well” with a particular person.

Although she believes it is “OK to have” conflicting opinions, saying that’s how “the world goes ’round,” Kardashian encouraged listeners to prioritize “align[ment] in the same values and morals and things at your core.”

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum explained, “It’s OK to realize that this life is so short, and you should go and find the people that do align with what you really believe in.

“You can’t really force things upon other people,” she continued. “You can’t expect them to be where you’re at [and] at your level.”

Kardashian, 42, added that she teaches that lesson to her and 45-year-old West’s four kids — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 — as they look “for friends and partners and relationships” themselves.

The former couple wed in 2014 and split in 2021. They settled their divorce last November after the “Stronger” rapper’s failed presidential run, controversial comments on slavery and more headline-making moments.

West is now reportedly married to his Yeezy employee Bianca Censori.

Since leaving Ye, Kardashian has refrained from outright criticizing his scandals, including repeated anti-Semitic attacks, in order to protect their children.

“If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?” she explained to Angie Martinez in December 2022. “That’s really heavy grown-up s–t that they’re not ready to deal with.”

The Skims founder, who cried during the podcast interview, acknowledged that she has been “holding on [to their ignorance] by a thread.”