Kim Kardashian Was Reportedly 'Making Eyes' at Kanye West During Her 'SNL' Opening Monologue [Video]

Kanye West was front and center for Kim Kardashian West’s opening monologue on ‘Saturday Night Live’ — and according to others in the audience, the two “kept waving and making eyes at each other.”

We think it’s safe to say they’re back together — although Kim’s divorce petition is still with the court.

“SNL” sources told Page Six that Kanye, 44, left the audience shortly after the show opening, in which Kim, 40, proudly introduced herself as “Kim Kardashian West.”

An eyewitness told us that Kim at one point “blew a kiss” to her friends in the audience, which included BFF La La Anthony and mom Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Kim addressed her divorce from Kanye during her opening monologue, first calling him “the best of all time,” before noting that he’s “the richest black man in America, a talented legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.”

She continued, “So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to one thing — his personality. I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth. And if there’s one thing that I always strive to be, it’s genuine.”

Show insiders told us that Kanye got up and went backstage after the monologue, which he had previously seen during rehearsals.

Ahead of Kim’s “SNL” debut, Page Six exclusively revealed that Kanye was helping the SKIMS founder with her hosting duties.

The divorcing pair have recently sparked rumors by spending more time together again, supporting each other’s work and dining together in Los Angeles before both jetting to New York for the NBC show.

Following Saturday’s show, Kim — chic in a skintight pink bodysuit and ruffled coat — threw an intimate private afterparty at Soho hotspot Zero Bond.

Kanye was not at the bash, a source told Page Six, but the party was star-studded. Kris, Khloe Kardashian, Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban, Scott Disick, Gayle King and more were all in attendance, along with Lorne Michaels and Amy Schumer.

