Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly 'Hurt' by Kanye West's Claims That Their Kids Are Being Raised by Nannies

Kim Kardashian is reportedly upset that Kanye West is claiming in his new song , “Eazy,” that their four children are being raised by nannies.

via People:

In his new song with The Game, which dropped Friday, the 44-year-old artist implies that he plans to raise North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½, very differently than his estranged wife.

“I got love for the nannies, but real family is better,” the Grammy winner says in the track. “The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit.”

A source close to Kardashian, 41, and her family tells PEOPLE, “It was a low blow for him to start knocking her for having nannies. A lot of her friends don’t think it was right either.”

“Of course she has nannies,” the source adds. “She has four kids. Kim is living her life. She’s juggling her career, her dating life.”

A rep for Kardashian did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

West has been quite vocal when it comes to his feelings about the SKIMS mogul and their fractured relationship, including publicly claiming that he wasn’t invited to celebrate daughter Chicago’s birthday over the weekend with the family.

“[Kim] is very hurt by the fact that he keeps airing their relationship and their custody in front of the world,” the source shares. “She believes that’s the one thing that’s sacred, but this is not his place to turn everything into a circus, and that’s what she feels like he is doing.”

The former couple, who tied the knot in May 2014, have both moved on. West and model Julia Fox confirmed their romance on Jan. 6, while Kardashian has been linked to comedian Pete Davidson since the pair were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, in October.

West also raps about Fox and takes aim at Davidson in “Eazy.” In the track, he references his near-fatal car crash from 2002 and says, “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Let’s be clear — even if the kids were being raised by nannies, we’ve seen way more of the kids with Kim than we’ve EVER seen them with Kanye.