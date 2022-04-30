Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Make Red Carpet Debut at WH Correspondents’ Dinner [Photos]

It was another eventful evening for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

via: Page Six

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson took Washington D.C. by storm as they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 White House correspondents’ dinner on Saturday.

The pair turned heads as Kardashian wore a dazzling silver, sparkly gown while Davidson donned a black suit and sunglasses for the first correspondents’ dinner since 2019.

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, are sitting at Disney/ABC’s table, as the Kardashians’ new reality show is on Hulu (which is owned by Disney).

President Biden is set to attend tonight’s star-studded event, produced by veteran Hollywood awards show producer Bob Bain and hosted by Trevor Noah.

The hour-long dinner will also feature an opening skit by James Corden and another from Billy Eichner.

The White House Correspondents’ Assn. (WHCA) brought in Bain — who recently produced the Critics Choice Awards and the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards — 10 weeks ago in hopes that he can, “elevate this event to a level we haven’t had it at before,” WHCA President Steven Portnoy told Variety.

In addition to Kim, Pete and producer Bain, Hollywood’s presence will also be felt via the several afterparties and celebrity Sunday brunches to be held following the event, including gatherings hosted by ABC News, CBS News/Paramount Global, MSNBC and CNN.

The SKIMS founder and the “SNL” star flew from Los Angeles to D.C. for the gala following Kardashian’s week in court alongside sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, as well as mom, Kris Jenner, as they defended themselves against allegations that they stopped E! from giving Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s show, “Rob & Chyna” a second season.

Kim was cleared of Chyna’s defamation claims Friday, but the jury has yet to reach a verdict on the rest of the allegations. Deliberations will resume on Monday, but the family’s lawyer told Page Six he doesn’t expect them in court as many of them are set to attend the 2022 Met Gala in NYC Monday.

Kim and Davidson started dating in October 2021 after she hosted “SNL.”